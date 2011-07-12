Google+ Is Crushing It, 10,000,000 Users Tomorrow

Photo: AP

Google+ is about to hit 10 million users, Ancestry.com Paul Allen estimates (where else) on Google+.Allen uses an ingenious way to estimate the number of users on Google+: he looks for last names on Google+ and compares them with US census data on the popularity of surnames to statistically estimate the number of users on Google+.



Here’s his estimate, and it’s impressive:

More impressive than last week’s growth is the astonishing growth in users from yesterday at mid-day to tonight — a 30% jump. My latest estimate tonight shows approximately 9.5 million users. This suggests that 2.2 million people have joined Google+ in the past 32-34 hours.

I project that Google will easily pass 10 million users tomorrow and could reach 20 million user by this coming weekend if they keep the Invite Button available. As one G+ user put it, it is easy to underestimate the power of exponential growth.

