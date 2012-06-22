Google+ Got Even More Facebook-Like

Google has made some slight tweaks to its social network Google+.



Now you can update your status and share stuff from your profile page.

Also Google has added 3 cover photos tweaks.

The full run down comes from Sara McKinley of Google who posted about the updates to her own Google+ profile page.

New features include:

Sharing from your profile — post directly from your profile to your circles

A Cover Photo Gallery — choose from a gallery of Google selected images for your profile or page

Instant resizing and adjustment for cover photos — now when you upload a cover photo, Google will automatically resize it to fit within the cover photo area.

Cover photo albums — when you upload a new cover photo, you won’t have to delete your current photo. All your cover photos will automatically be added to your new Cover Photos album.





