Google+ Got Even More Facebook-Like

Google has made some slight tweaks to its social network Google+.
Now you can update your status and share stuff from your profile page.
Also Google has added 3 cover photos tweaks.
The full run down comes from Sara McKinley of Google who posted about the updates to her own Google+ profile page.
New features include:
- Sharing from your profile — post directly from your profile to your circles
- A Cover Photo Gallery — choose from a gallery of Google selected images for your profile or page
- Instant resizing and adjustment for cover photos — now when you upload a cover photo, Google will automatically resize it to fit within the cover photo area.
- Cover photo albums — when you upload a new cover photo, you won’t have to delete your current photo. All your cover photos will automatically be added to your new Cover Photos album.
