Here's Our Top To Bottom Tour Of Google's Answer To Facebook

The result is Google+ is the social network that launched yesterday.It’s a lot of the same stuff we’re already used to with Facebook, but given a Google-fied design twist. In fact, Google+ looks and functions a lot like Facebook, almost embarrassingly so.



Want to see Google+ for yourself? CLICK HERE TO CHECK IT OUT >

We’ve been warned that Google+ is only the first step in Google’s social strategy, but at first blush, it’s hard to imagine how it can win over Facebook users.

There’s almost nothing original with Google+: Groups, video chat, news feed, link-sharing, and group texting. And while it looks pretty, we don’t think it’s a big enough change for anyone to abandon Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. (Unless they really hate those networks.)

We’ve been using Google+ for a day now. Until you get an invite, click below to see what it’s like for yourself.

