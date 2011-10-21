Google+ Backpedals On Its Real Names Policy

Get ready to make Google+ accounts for your dog and Abraham Lincoln — Google is set to change its policy on enforcing real names, reports Time.



During a Web 2.0 conference in San Francisco, Google+ product head Vic Gundotra made it known that it will soon be OK to have “other forms of identity” on the search giant’s social network. These include anonymity and pseudonyms.

There will be new “branding pages” to accommodate companies as well. Nike and Coca-Cola initially tried to create pages for themselves before Google allowed it and were booted off.

