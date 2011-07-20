Here's How To Turn Google+ Into Chatroulette

is a new website dedicated to helping people find others to hang out with in Google+ “Hangout” video chats.



Mashable discovered the site, which is a list of public video chats you can join as long as you have a Google+ profile and a webcam.

Many of the hangouts have “topics” attached to them like “Discussing Education’s Future” and “Bible Study And Prayer,” interestingly enough.

GPhangouts also has a list of Hangouts scheduled to start, like “Talking Torah With David Paskin” scheduled to start 10 days and 20 minutes from now.

We doubt this website will create any Chatroulette-type hysteria because on Google+, it’s a ban-worthy offence to use anything but your real name when you communicate with others. They’ve been pretty vigilant about catching imposters.

Click here to check out GPhangouts.

Don’t Miss: 12 Features Missing From Google+ That Everyone’s Begging For

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.