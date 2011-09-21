HERE COMES EVERYONE: Google+ Is Officially Open To The Public

Dylan Love
If you want to join Google+, you no longer have to ask around for an invitation like a creep.

The social network is now completely open to the public, according to the company’s blog.

Want to jump aboard? Go here to register an account.

This is just one of a number of newly announced changes heading to Google+. We’ll have much more on the others shortly.

