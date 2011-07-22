Google+ Opens To The Public On July 31 [rumour]

Photo: Dylan Love

After three weeks of semi-closed beta, we’re seeing multiple reports that Google+ will open its doors to the world on July 31.The info originates from this Google+ Facebook post, which is an unofficial fan page. (Note the URL: the two O’s in “Google” are actually zeroes.)



Right now, Google+ is only open to those with an invite from a current member or Google itself.

The search giant’s social network has already cleared 20 million members and is on track to hit 100 million in three months.

We’ll obviously be watching closely for an official announcement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.