Google+ For iPhone Is Finally Here! Take A Look For Yourself

Photo: Screenshot

The wait is over. Google+’s iPhone app finally hit the App Store today.The app is very similar to the Android version that launched along with Google+ a few weeks ago. There are just a few cosmetic differences.



Of note: The “Huddles” group text chat feature is now part of the Google+ app. On Android, Huddle is a separate app.

We took Google+ on iPhone for a spin this afternoon. Check it out below.

First, make sure you download the app. You can get it free in the App Store. And don’t forget to check out our tour of the web version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.