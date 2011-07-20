Google+ For iPhone Is Finally Here! Take A Look For Yourself

Photo: Screenshot
The wait is over. Google+’s iPhone app finally hit the App Store today.The app is very similar to the Android version that launched along with Google+ a few weeks ago. There are just a few cosmetic differences.
Of note: The “Huddles” group text chat feature is now part of the Google+ app. On Android, Huddle is a separate app.
We took Google+ on iPhone for a spin this afternoon. Check it out below.
First, make sure you download the app. You can get it free in the App Store. And don’t forget to check out our tour of the web version.
Here's the main menu. You can access your Stream, Photos, Circles, Huddle, and personal profile from here. Let's check out the Stream first.
Here's the Stream. You can see posts from people in your Circles here, just like you can on the web version. Now click the pencil in the upper right corner to create a new post
There's a notifications bar at the bottom of the home screen. Tap it to view your most recent notifications
Photos are divided by those shared by people in your circles, your photos, and photos stored on your phone
