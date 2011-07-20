Google+ For iPhone Is Finally Here! Take A Look For Yourself

Steve Kovach
google plus app iphone

Photo: Screenshot

The wait is over. Google+’s iPhone app finally hit the App Store today.The app is very similar to the Android version that launched along with Google+ a few weeks ago. There are just a few cosmetic differences.

Of note: The “Huddles” group text chat feature is now part of the Google+ app. On Android, Huddle is a separate app.

We took Google+ on iPhone for a spin this afternoon. Check it out below.

First, make sure you download the app. You can get it free in the App Store. And don’t forget to check out our tour of the web version.

Here's the Google+ app icon. Tap to open

Sign in with your Google account. You must be a Google+ user for it to work

Here's the main menu. You can access your Stream, Photos, Circles, Huddle, and personal profile from here. Let's check out the Stream first.

If you want to share your location, you'll be prompted to accept here

Here's the Stream. You can see posts from people in your Circles here, just like you can on the web version. Now click the pencil in the upper right corner to create a new post

Type in your new post here. You can take a photo or add one from your library too

Before posting, choose who you want to share with

The app will also want to share your location if you agreed to it earlier

Here's what personal profiles look like

There's a notifications bar at the bottom of the home screen. Tap it to view your most recent notifications

Photos are divided by those shared by people in your circles, your photos, and photos stored on your phone

Now let's take a look at Circles. They show up in a list view here. Tap one to view more

You can view the people in your Circle...

...their updates...

...and their photos

Oh look! Someone sent us a Huddle message. Let's tap to see what's up

Looks like Ellis created a Huddle to say hello. We'll tap to respond

Huddle chat is pretty straightforward. You can invite others to join too

Now learn more about the web version of Google+

Click here to see 10 amazing things you never knew were possible on Google+ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.