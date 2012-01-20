Google Plus Has 90 Million Users, 60% Come Back Every Day*

Vic Gundotra and Bradley Horowitz led development of Google+

Google CEO Larry Page just announced Google+ user numbers.They are surprisingly big.



90 million people have registered for the site.

Page says 60% of them come back every day – 80% every week.*

(Reading more carefully, that’s not what he said — he said that that number of users come back to some Google product — not necessarily Google+.)

Facebook, which has more than 850 million monthly active users, likes to brag that half of them come back every day.

Page:

I’m also pleased to announce that there are over 90M Google+ users — well over double what I announced just a quarter ago on our earnings call. Engagement on + is also growing tremendously.

I have some amazing data to share there for the first time: +users are very engaged with our products — over 60% of them engage daily, and over 80% weekly.

In the middle of last year, Page announced that every single Google employee’s bonus in 2011 would depend on the success of the company’s social strategy. In December, we learned those bonuses were paid. Now we know why.

Here’s guessing that Vic Gundotra and Bradley Horowitz, who led development of Google+ and are pictured above, don’t have to buy their own drinks around the Googleplex.

