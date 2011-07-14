HOW TO: Conceal Your Gender In Google+

There was a lot of stink about Google+ requiring a user’s gender to be publicly visible, but that’s behind us now.



Frances Haugen, Google product manager, said, “Gender can be a sensitive topic, especially on the Internet.”

If a user sets gender to private, his or her updates will use the non-specific “they” instead of “his” or “her.” Here’s a video update from Haugen herself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Via CNet]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.