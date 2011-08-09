The Google+ App Now Works On Your iPad, But It Looks Awful

Google just updated its Google+ iOS app to include compatibility for iPod Touch and iPad.



The app will look just fine on the iPod Touch, but iPad users will have to hold out a bit longer for a version of the app built for the iPad’s bigger screen.

The updated app works on the iPad, but will have to be used in the small window (or scaled up window) that’s reserved for using iPhone/iPod Touch apps.

Click here to download the free app in the App Store.

