10 Chrome Extensions That Will Make Google+ Better Than Ever

No one is perfect.



Google+ is seeing (by all reports) great success, racking up millions of users. Still, there are a few annoyances with the social network.

Luckily, some resourceful developers have whipped up a bunch of neat extensions that help you tweak Google+ to work for you.

Google+ is only two weeks old, but it already has developers chomping at the bit. And there’s some great stuff out there. We put together some of the best new Google+ extensions for you right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.