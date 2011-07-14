10 Chrome Extensions That Will Make Google+ Better Than Ever

No one is perfect.
Google+ is seeing (by all reports) great success, racking up millions of users. Still, there are a few annoyances with the social network.
Luckily, some resourceful developers have whipped up a bunch of neat extensions that help you tweak Google+ to work for you.
Google+ is only two weeks old, but it already has developers chomping at the bit. And there’s some great stuff out there. We put together some of the best new Google+ extensions for you right here.
Right now your Google+ notifications bar only shows up when your on Gmail, Docs, Reader, or any other Google app. +Everything is a great extension for Chrome that lets you add that bar to the top of all websites you visit.
Click here to download for Chrome.
Surplus also solves the same problem as +Everything without adding an intrusive bar to all websites. Instead, you'll get a simple notifications button on your browser's toolbar.
Click here to download for Chrome.
If there's a large comment thread, it can be pretty tough to figure out the best way to respond to an individual. Replies and More adds a 'Reply to Author' link on each comment so you can respond directly.
Click here to download for Chrome.
+Photo Zoom lets you take a closer look at photos posted in your Google+ stream without clicking. Just scroll your mouse over a photo and a larger version pops up. Easy.
Click here to download for Chrome.
Google+Facebook is an extension for Chrome and Firefox that allows you to import your Facebook news feed to Google+.
Click here to install it for free for Firefox and Chrome.
Helper for Google+ adds a bunch of neat little tweaks. You can retweet posts, translate them to a different language, and includes a special notifier with sound alerts.
Click here to download for Chrome.
Plus One Anything adds a +1 button to your browser's toolbar, allowing you to share the current web page on Google+
Click here to download for Chrome.
If a post in your stream is getting a lot of comments but you don't want to mute it, +Comment Toggle is your answer. It turns off comments on an individual post, making your stream look neat and tidy.
Click here to download for Chrome.
Google+ syncs with your photos stored in Picasa. That's good if you're a Picasa user, but what if most of your photos live on Facebook? Give Move2Picasa a whirl. It'll import them all. Easy.
Click here to download for Chrome.
For the social networking junkie, it can be tough to keep all your accounts up to date. Start G+ will automatically add any post from Google+ to you Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Click here to download for Chrome.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.