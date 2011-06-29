Google Plus Looks Like Everything Else

Photo: The U.S. Army via Flickr

After more than a year of leaks and denials Google finally took the wraps off its big social network today.It’s big, it’s ambitious, and it looks a lot like a lot of other things. If you can’t make it through the lengthy blog post, here’s an easy way to understand it:



Circles = Facebook. Share content with your friends, only you don’t have to share everything with everybody at once. You can pick and choose specific groups.

Sparks = Google Reader. Subscribe to news and information sources and get a constantly updated feed.

Hangouts = Tinychat. Live video conversations with multiple friends at once.

Instant Uploads = Microsoft Kin (and iCloud, and…). Snap photos with your phone and they’re automatically uploaded to an online storage spot on Google Plus.

Huddle = GroupMe. Group chat.

None of these are bad ideas. But they’re not groundbreaking either.

