Rich Suburban Parents Are Ditching Facebook For Google+

Photo: Flickr/Howie Le

A study by Experian Hitwise of early Google+ adopters shows one of the fastest growing demographics on the network are affluent people with children living in suburban communities.The study calls these people “Kids and Cabernet,” or more accurately, “Prosperous, middle-aged married couples living child-focused lives in affluent suburbs.”



And they account for 2.9% of all visits to Google+. That may not sound like a lot, but the same group’s activity onFacebook only accounts for 0.7% of all visits.

Experian Hitwise also says one of the biggest group of early adopters — single professionals and college students — no longer visit the site as often as they used to.

