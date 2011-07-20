Google+'s "Celebrity Acquisition Plan"

Photo: AP

Google wants celebrities on Google+. It’s obvious why: it’s a draw for people to join and use the service. CNN has taken a look at internal Google emails that detail its “celebrity acquisition plan.” There’s basically two planks:



A service to verify celebrities’ identity, a la Twitter. The mechanics of this are kind of absurd: one way would be to fax a copy of a drivers’ licence. Yeech. But Google is also building a directory of celebrity agents and reps who can confirm and set up accounts for them, which is basically how Twitter is doing it.

This directory of celebrity staff could be combined with a celebrity outreach program, to sell them on the benefits of a Google+ presence.

All in all, this is obviously smart. It’s going to revive talk that Google+ is more of a danger for Twitter, because it’s a good platform for public broadcasting, than Facebook.

