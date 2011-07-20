Google+'s "Celebrity Acquisition Plan"

Photo: AP
Google wants celebrities on Google+. It’s obvious why: it’s a draw for people to join and use the service. CNN has taken a look at internal Google emails that detail its “celebrity acquisition plan.” There’s basically two planks:
- A service to verify celebrities’ identity, a la Twitter. The mechanics of this are kind of absurd: one way would be to fax a copy of a drivers’ licence. Yeech. But Google is also building a directory of celebrity agents and reps who can confirm and set up accounts for them, which is basically how Twitter is doing it.
- This directory of celebrity staff could be combined with a celebrity outreach program, to sell them on the benefits of a Google+ presence.
All in all, this is obviously smart. It’s going to revive talk that Google+ is more of a danger for Twitter, because it’s a good platform for public broadcasting, than Facebook.
