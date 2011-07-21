Google+ Is Already The Top Free App For iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

It hasn’t even been a full 24 hours, but the iOS app for Google+ already shot to the top of Apple’s charts.It currently holds the number one spot for free apps. Sorry, “Draw ‘n’ Go: Awesomeness!”



Not only did it claim the top spot so quickly, but it’s also already seen an update. TechCrunch’s Erick Schonfeld calls it the fastest update to an app he’s ever seen.

Ever since they’ve released Google+, the Google team has made it abundantly clear that they’re playing for keeps when it comes to social. All signs seem to be pointing in Google’s favour for now.

