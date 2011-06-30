10 Ways Google+ Just Copied Facebook

Ellis Hamburger
facebook google title image

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Google just launched its long awaited social networking product, Google+, and it looks a whole lot like Facebook.Google+ was announced in a blog post where Google’s SVP of Engineering Vic Gundotra said, “In this basic, human way, online sharing is awkward. Even broken. And we aim to fix it.”

We put together some side by sides of Facebook and Google+ that prove Google doesn’t think Facebook is too broken. See for yourself how uncannily alike the two products are.

A small box in the right corner of posts that lets you like them, report them as spam, etc.

The news feed itself looks almost exactly the same.

Profiles are nearly identical, from friend icons to occupation, education, and tabs you can click to find out more.

You'll find similar settings menus in your top right hand corner. Circles = friends, by the way.

That area underneath your profile picture

Streams are just glorified versions of Facebook Lists, an easy way to view updates from people within a group you make.

The Notifications drop-down looks exactly the same.

You could claim that Facebook stole chat from Google, but Google also stuck chat inside its social networking product.

