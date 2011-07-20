Hooray! Google+ Is Now 2.4% Of Facebook!

Photo: College humour

Technologist Paul Allen, who uses statistical methods to track the growth of Google+, says it’s going to pass 18 million users today.That’s an impressive milestone for a still-technically-invite-only service that only recently launched.



At the same time, that’s only about 2.4% of Facebook’s 750 million users.

And that shows the difficulty of evaluating Google+’s success.

On the bullish side, the product is very well received and generates a lot of attention, which is new for Google, which is often thought not to “get” social. And what matters to long term success isn’t the absolute number of users but the growth rate, which is certainly impressive.

On the bearish side, given Google’s reach and how much it is pushing the service, including it in a bar that appears at the top of every Google search, what would be shocking would be if any well-designed social product didn’t get many millions of users from the get-go.

