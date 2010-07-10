Google, Please Let Me Schedule Emails To Send Later

We just finished a meeting here at SAI. At the end of it, I asked Jay Yarow and Nick Saint to send me an email about the events they’d like to attend in Q3 and Q4 by Monday.Now, I’d like to send them an email reminder. But I don’t want to send it now because by the time it’s Monday the email will be buried in their inbox.



What I’d really like to do is write the email now (while I’m thinking of it) and then schedule it to be sent on Monday morning.

Google (or Apple, since I pipe my Gmail through Apple Mail), make this happen!

(Yes, I know you can do this with Outlook. I don’t use Outlook. It’s not my choice.)

