Which App Store Has The Most Apps?

A recent report from mobile firm appFigures shows Google had more apps in its Play store than Apple had in its iOS App Store in 2014. Based on that data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Google Play closed the year with 1.43 million total apps, while Apple’s App Store only had 1.21 million iOS apps.

Google has hosted more developers through its Play Store compared to the App Store since 2011; Apple has a chance to narrow the gap if the company can draw in more developers in China, or with its upcoming Apple Watch. But it’s also important to recognise Amazon, the underdog of these three app stores with just 293,000 apps, since it’s been gaining momentum with 90% app growth last year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.