Google Play has more apps than Apple now, but it's still behind in one key area

App-analytics firm App Annie released its 2014 Retrospective report, which confirms that Google Play passed Apple’s App Store in the number of available apps to download in 2014.

Based on App Annie data, charted for us by BI Intelligence, Google Play has over 1.4 million available apps, compared to just over 1.2 million for Apple’s App Store. It exceeded Apple’s digital store in download volume.

But Google’s marketplace falls behind in one key area: iOS still makes much more money than the Google Play store, and App Store apps brought in 70% more revenue than Google Play apps for the whole year.

Piracy has something to do with that revenue disparity.

