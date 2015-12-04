Everyone was obsessed with 'Fifty Shades' this year, according to Google

Looks like Android users couldn’t get enough of the steamy “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy this year.
Google Play just released several of its annual End Of The Year lists, and the books by author EL James completely swept its ranking of top books.
Other big winners were “Interstellar,” the most popular movie, “Game of Thrones,” the most popular TV show, and Adele’s “25,” the top album.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 in each category.
Books of the Year:
1. Fifty Shades of Grey: Book One of the Fifty Shades Trilogy by E L James
2. Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian by E L James
3. Fifty Shades Darker: Book Two of the Fifty Shades Trilogy by E L James
4. Fifty Shades Freed: Book Three of the Fifty Shades Trilogy by E L James
5. American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History by Chris Kyle, Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice
6. The Girl on the Train: A Novel by Paula Hawkins
7. Gone Girl: A Novel by Gillian Flynn
8. The Martian: A Novel by Andy Weir
9. Fifty Shades Trilogy Bundle: Fifty Shades of Grey; Fifty Shades Darker; Fifty Shades Freed by E L James
10. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs
Movies of the Year:
1. Interstellar
2. Lucy
5. Kingsman: The Secret Service
6. Big Hero 6
7. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
8. Get Hard
10. Jurassic World
TV Shows of the Year:
5. Vikings
9. Archer
1. 25 from Adele
2. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late from Drake
3. To Pimp A Butterfly from Kendrick Lamar
4. Fifty Shades Of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) from Various Artists
5. Beauty Behind The Madness from The Weeknd
6. Dark Sky Paradise (Deluxe) from Big Sean
7. American Beauty/American Psycho from Fall Out Boy
8. Dreams Worth More Than Money from Meek Mill
9. Compton from Dr. Dre
10. DS2 (Deluxe) from Future
