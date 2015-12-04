Everyone was obsessed with 'Fifty Shades' this year, according to Google

Looks like Android users couldn’t get enough of the steamy “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy this year.

Google Play just released several of its annual End Of The Year lists, and the books by author EL James completely swept its ranking of top books.

Other big winners were “Interstellar,” the most popular movie, “Game of Thrones,” the most popular TV show, and Adele’s “25,” the top album.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 in each category.

Books of the Year:

1. Fifty Shades of Grey: Book One of the Fifty Shades Trilogy by E L James

2. Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian by E L James

3. Fifty Shades Darker: Book Two of the Fifty Shades Trilogy by E L James

4. Fifty Shades Freed: Book Three of the Fifty Shades Trilogy by E L James

5. American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History by Chris Kyle, Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice

6. The Girl on the Train: A Novel by Paula Hawkins

7. Gone Girl: A Novel by Gillian Flynn

8. The Martian: A Novel by Andy Weir

9. Fifty Shades Trilogy Bundle: Fifty Shades of Grey; Fifty Shades Darker; Fifty Shades Freed by E L James

10. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

Movies of the Year:

1. Interstellar

2. Lucy

3. American Sniper

4. The Interview

5. Kingsman: The Secret Service

6. Big Hero 6

7. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

8. Get Hard

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron

10. Jurassic World

TV Shows of the Year:

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Walking Dead

3. Downton Abbey

4. Fear the Walking Dead

5. Vikings

6. Better Call Saul

7. The Big Bang Theory

8. Rick and Morty

9. Archer

10. American Horror Story

Albums of the Year:

1. 25 from Adele

2. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late from Drake

3. To Pimp A Butterfly from Kendrick Lamar

4. Fifty Shades Of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) from Various Artists

5. Beauty Behind The Madness from The Weeknd

6. Dark Sky Paradise (Deluxe) from Big Sean

7. American Beauty/American Psycho from Fall Out Boy

8. Dreams Worth More Than Money from Meek Mill

9. Compton from Dr. Dre

10. DS2 (Deluxe) from Future

NOW WATCH: Easy ways to make your Mac run faster



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.