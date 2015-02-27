Google is going to start putting ads in its app store

If you’re an Android owner, you might start seeing ads in Google’s app store soon.

The company is going to start testing out search ads in the Google Play store. That means that when you search for a kind of app — like “travel” or “coupon” — the top result could be a sponsored suggestion that a developer paid for.

“Search ads on Google Play will enable developers to drive more awareness of their apps and provide consumers new ways to discover apps that they otherwise might have missed,” the company writes in a blog post.

In the next several weeks, a limited set of users will start seeing ads from a select group of advertisers. Google will test out the ads for a few month and look at the results and feedback before deciding on an expansion plan.

Selling ads on Google Play is a big opportunity for Google: More than 1 billion people around the world currently use the Android operating system. Apple does not sell ads in its App Store.

The company also reported it’s paid more than $US7 billion to developers this year.

