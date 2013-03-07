Google Is Giving Android Users A Bunch Of Free Songs, Apps, And Music

Photo: Google Play

It’s hard to believe that Google’s Play store is only a year old.To celebrate its first birthday, Google is giving away free and discounted items through the Play Store like music, books, magazines, hotel deals, games, and TV shows.



We first spotted the news of this celebration via Gizmodo.

Google’s Play Store is now packed with over 500,000 apps for Android devices, it has secured deals with networks to sell TV shows and Movies, and it even has a built-in web store for Google to sell its own tablets, smartphones, and laptops like the Nexus 7 or new Chromebook Pixel.

