You can now test out Google's music streaming service at a huge discount

Did your three-month Spotify trial just run out?

Good news: Google is offering a big discount to entice you to try its subscription music streaming service Play Music.

Play Music usually costs $US9.99 a month, but Google is offering a three-month subscription for $US3. Not $US3 a month — $US3 total. That saves you $US26.97.

Warning: The deal has been acting strange for us — sometimes showing up, sometimes not. If you don’t see a banner with the information, make sure you’re signed into your Google account first. If you still don’t see it, try going to the Google Play store and hitting “Music.” A Google spokesperson told us that the deal is live and available until March 17. Google is aware of the issues users are having with seeing the banner, so if you’re having trouble finding it, try back in a few hours or days.

Play Music competes with other music streaming options like Spotify, which also costs $US9.99 a month. It has a library of over 30 million songs that you can stream or download onto as many as ten devices per account.

Play Music also offers thousands of curated playlists based around time of day, listener’s moods, or what they’re doing, thanks to Google’s acquisition of Songza back in 2014.

After your three-month trial ends, you’ll either have to cancel the service or deal with the $US9.99 a month price-tag — which Google is obviously hoping users will do). This deal only applies to new subscribers.

