Here's How Android Users Can Download 2013's Most Popular Songs For Free

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Arcade Fire’s Win Butler performing at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas Special. The band’s new album is part of this deal

The Google Play Store just launched a new promotion called Play Picks 2013. Music lovers who happen to own an Android device can download a selection of 2013’s most popular songs for free.

Some of the selections aren’t surprising. Kanye West, Arcade Fire, and Drake claimed the top three spots, while the rest of the list was populated by indie artists like CHVRCHES and more popular personalities like Rihanna.

However, The Verge writes that there is one catch. You’ll have to give Google your credit card number. The downloads are free, but Google needs this information to verify your account.

Fortunately, Google Play will refer you to several discounted albums to purchase such as Lorde’s Pure Heroine to make this sale even better. Other big albums from 2013 that are available for a special download include Katy Perry’s PRISM and Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines.

Act fast since this is a limited time sale.

You can download all the songs and albums here.

