Google Hiring TONS Of Ad Sales People For YouTube

It looks like Google CFO Patrick Pichette wasn’t kidding when he said that YouTube was one of Google’s four areas of focus for 2011: the company plans to increase headcount at YouTube by 30% this year. The division currently has about 600 employees, according to the San Jose Mercury.



YouTube revealed the news in a blog post asking for job applicants. A quick look through the job listings shows that most of the openings — about 100 — are in ad sales and support, and are located all around the world.

YouTube is now getting more than 2 billion views per day, the company says. On its last earnings call, Google said YouTube revenue had doubled in 2010, and Credit Suisse recently estimated that the division will earn $700 million on $1.1 billion in revenue this year.

Apparently it will need a lot of ad sales folks to hit those numbers.

Google said on its last earnings call that it would hire 6,000 new employees total this year, and got 75,000 resumes in a week.

