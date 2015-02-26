Google is planning a massive new HQ in California

Google is planning expansive new headquarters in Mountain View, California, according to a new report in the New York Times. It’s due to be announced this week, and details on it are currently sparse. But it should be a “series of canopylike buildings,” Conor Dougherty writes, and it will also include pedestrian and bike paths.

It’s being designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, as well as Heatherwick Studio.

This is the current Google HQ in Mountain View, California.

It has around 20,000 local employees, according to the New York Times. Mountain View’s entire population is only 80,000.





Heatherwick Studio is probably best known for designing the 2012 Olympic Cauldron.

The studio also designed the planned “Garden Bridge” across the River Thames in London.

Here’s another of its designs — a “Leaning Hub” for a Singapore university.

This is Zeitz MOCAA. It’s a converted grain silo in Cape Town, South Africa.

These are some houses designed by Bjarke Ingels:

This is Europa City — a far larger urban development project by the Danish architect.

NOW WATCH: Jeff Bezos Slams Silly Google Perks Like Massages



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.