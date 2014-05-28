Google Is Running A Live Music Performance As An Ad On British TV [THE BRIEF]

YouTube/SamSmithWorldVevo Sam Smith will give a live performance during a three-and-a-half minute ad break.

Google will promote its Google Play music store and streaming service by airing a live musical performance from the singer Sam Smith across a three-and-a-half minute advertising break in Britian this Friday. Smith will be singing his hit song “Stay With Me” during what will be the U.K.’s first ad break to air a live music performance.

L’Oreal USA named Marie Gulin chief marketing officer. Gulin was most recently head of integrated marketing communications for L’Oreal Paris.

An anonymous social media strategist tells Digiday that he or she has “wasted the last four years” of his or her life.

Ad Age reports that Yahoo is in talks with video content creators to launch a rival to YouTube.

Twitter made a deal with the ad agency holding company Omnicom that will bring it $US230 million in revenue over the next two years. The deal will integrate Omnicom’s automated ad-buying system Accuen with Twitter’s ad exchange, MoPub, and give Omnicom stable advertising rates and advance looks at new Twitter ad products.

TBWA acquired the German agency Heimat, which employs over 230 people in Berlin and Hamburg.

Click 3X hired the Kloons and Jetpacks Go! to join its team of live-action directors.

AKQA acquired a 20% stake in the social network Tunepics.

ON A PERSONAL NOTE: I’ll be on vacation from now through June 10. As such, there will be no Brief until I return on the 11th. Look forward to seeing y’all when I get back.

— Aaron

