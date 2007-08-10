Google's Massive NY Expansion

We already know Google is shopping for more real estate in New York. After doing some back-of-the-envelope maths, it looks like they’re going to add a lot more bodies here, too. The search giant is reportedly looking to acquire 100,000 square feet of office space at Chelsea Market in addition to the to 360,000 sq. feet at its 9th Ave New York headquarters. Add on the 100,000 square feet in the same building that it will inherit with DoubleClick, and you’re up to 560,000 square feet.



Assuming 175-200 square feet per employee, that’s enough space for about 3000 employees — six times the 500 employees InformationWeek reported Google had in NY in February.

We’d like one of those, too, please. (Photo from Celia Chen’s Notes on a Party)

