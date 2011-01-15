APP OF THE WEEK: Google Places

Google released its second location app this week, and there’s already a lot of buzz building in the App Store.



In just three days, Google Places has jumped to the fourth most downloaded free app. (Unlike Google Latitude, which has failed miserably).

Places’ recommendation engine uses your location, venue ratings, and friend suggestions to personalise a list of nearby places you may want to visit.

To help refine your recommendations further, the app will occasionally prompt you to rate nearby venues so it can get a better idea of what you like to do.

Google Places runs on Hotpot, which started as a restaurant recommendation service. But the new iPhone app also includes banks, hotels, and attractions like museums or parks for a deeper experience.

Sign up is easy. Just log in with your Google account and all your settings, recommendations, and friends will be automatically imported.

Download it for free in the App Store.

Don’t miss: Our Tour Of Hotpot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.