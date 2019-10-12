Google's next Pixelbook laptop shown off in massive video leak just days before the October 15 event

9to5Google

Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone has already been leaked to a comical extent, and now a full hands-on video of a prototype of the company’s upcoming Pixelbook “Go” Chromebook was leaked by 9to5Google four days before Google’s October 15 event.

The Pixelbook Go will be the successor to the $US1,000 Pixelbook, a great, sleek Chromebook running Chrome OS released in 2017 that was too expensive for a laptop that essentially exclusively runs the Chrome web browser, Android apps, and a few select apps specially built for Chrome OS.

Apart from running Chrome OS, rumours suggest that the Pixelbook Go will have all the makings of a regular laptop. It will have a 13-inch screen with the options of regular 1080p and sharp 4K resolutions, and it will run on typical laptop specs like Intel Core processors, 8 to 16 GB of RAM, and 64 to 256 GB of storage.

Like the Pixelbook, the Pixelbook Go will have a premium metal exterior, albeit not quite as sleek and sober. It will have more rounded corners and edges and will be available in different colours. 9to5Google’s video shows a “Not Pink” version of the Pixelbook Go with an odd “ribbed” texture on the bottom.

9to5Google’s Stephen Hall said the Pixelbook Go has the same keyboard as the original Pixelbook, which was surprisingly among the best keyboards I’ve tried.

Unfortunately, there was no mention of a fingerprint sensor on the Pixelbook Go. It’s something I would have loved to see on the original Pixelbook to sign into the device more easily rather than using my Google password.

So far, 9to5Google predicts a price tag of $US800 and up.

Check out 9to5Google’s full rundown of the upcoming Pixelbook Go:

