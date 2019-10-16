Google just announced its new laptop, the $650 Pixelbook Go

- Google unveiled the new Pixelbook Go at its annual hardware event on Tuesday.
- The 13-inch device is 13 mm thin, weighs two pounds, and will have a 12-hour battery life, according to Google.
- The Pixelbook Go will start at $US650 and come in two colours: “just black” and “not pink.”
It’s official – Google’s latest laptop is called the Pixelbook Go.
The device wasn’t exactly a secret. If you saw 9to5Google’s hands-on video with a leaked Pixelbook Go prototype, the new Chromebook from Google shouldn’t be much of a surprise.
Still, official details are best, and Google announced its new Pixelbook Go Chromebook during its event in NYC on Tuesday.
The Pixelbook Go is a 13-inch Chromebook that’s 13mm thin, weighs two pounds, and is housed in a magnesium outer shell. Google says the laptop has a 12-hour battery life.
It will be available in two colours, including “just black” and “not pink,” and it starts at $US650. Google will start taking pre-orders on Tuesday, but it’s not yet clear when the laptop will begin shipping.
