Google's New Laptop Can't Compete With The MacBook Air

Photo: Google
Yesterday Google released a new laptop, the Chromebook Pixel. The Pixel is the first high-end laptop from the search giant. Its stand-out feature is a high-resolution screen, which places it on par with Apple’s Retina display MacBook Pro laptops.
Despite having a gorgeous screen, Google’s laptop fits more in line with Apple’s MacBook Air line of notebooks.
We decided to pit the two against each other and see which comes out on top.
Google's new laptop the Pixel has a 12.85-inch display. It pushes out a stunning 2560 x 1700 resolution. That's the best available on any laptop.
Apple's MacBook Air comes in two screen sizes, 11.6 inch and 13.3 inch. The 11-inch has a 1366x768 resolution and the 13-inch has a 1440x900 resolution. That's noticeably lower than the Pixel's resolution.
The standard Pixel laptop has a 32 GB solid state hard drive, the LTE version bumps up the drive to 64GB. Both come with 1 TB of cloud storage for 3 years via Google's Drive service.
The 11-inch MacBook Air starts with a 64GB solid-state hard drive but can be configured up to 512 GB. The 13-inch starts with a 128GB sold-state hard drive and can also be configured up to 512 GB.
Size: The Pixel weighs 3.35 pounds and measures 11.72 inches wide x 8.84 inches deep x 0.64 inches high.
The 11-inch MacBook Air weighs just 2.38 pounds measures 0.11-0.68-inches high (it tapers), 11.8 inches wide, and 7.56 inches deep. The 13-inch version weighs 2.96 pounds is 0.11-0.68 inches high, 12.8 inches wide, and 8.94 inches deep.
The 11-inch MacBook Air features two USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt port, and headphone jack. The 13-inch has two USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt port, and a SD card reader.
Operating System: The Pixel uses Google's Chrome Operating System. Chrome OS gives access to Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs. You can work offline but the experience is much better with an Internet connection. You're also limited to apps that are available in Google's Chrome store.
The MacBook Air uses Apple's newest operating system Mountain Lion. You can run apps like Photoshop and Logic, something the Pixel cannot do. Mac OS is a more traditional operating system that doesn't need to be tied to an Internet connection.
Both versions of the MacBook Air are available in various configurations, the 11-inch starts at $999 and the 13-inch starts at $1,199. The price increases as you add more features. A maxed out 13-inch MacBook Air costs $1,899.
What the Pixel has that the MacBook Air doesn't: a touch screen, optional LTE, higher quality display, integrated digital signal processor for noise cancellation, and 1TB of cloud storage for three years.
Overall winner: Apple's MacBook Air. We think the Pixel is an interesting new laptop and can't wait to try it, but when you compare the facts, the Air is a clear winner over the Pixel. It's cheaper, lighter, and can still run traditional apps like Photoshop.
