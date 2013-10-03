Google Chromebook VP: We Never Thought The Pricey Pixel PC Would Be A Big Seller

Remember when Google

introduced the Pixel laptopand the industry gasped at the

$1,300price tag and reviewers

told people not to buy one?

That was no problem for the people who created the device, Caesar Sengupta, vice president of product management for Chromebooks told Business Insider.

“Big sales were never the broad goal for the Pixel,” he said.

Instead, Google was just trying to create a high-end touchscreen device to inspire developers and give them a powerful device for writing touch-enabled Chrome apps.

At the time of the Pixel’s launch, the company didn’t exactly discourage consumers from buying one, but it did say its target audience was “power users who have fully embraced the cloud.”

Sengupta feels that the Chromebook’s future is to dominate the low-cost market, $US300 or less, and that’s why there’s a whole new crop of low-cost Chromebooks coming this holiday season from Asus, Acer, Toshiba and HP.

He said some people have even been asking retailers for two- and three-pack deals, so they can buy the device for everyone at the family. “When you can get two for $US500, why not? You can give one to each of your kids and they don’t have to fight over it,” he said.

