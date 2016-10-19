7 reasons why the Google Pixel is the best Android phone

The new Google Pixel isn’t just another Android phone. It’s the best Android phone you can buy.

That’s because the Pixel has a lot of advantages you won’t find in any other phone.

Here are the most important unique features in the Pixel.

It has Google Assistant. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Google Assistant, the new digital helper from Google, is simply incredible. We don't have time to list everything it can do, but just know that it puts Siri and the other competitors to shame. For now, the Pixel phone is the only Android phone with Google Assistant. You get Android updates as soon as they're ready. flickr/Family O'Abé Android phones seldom get timely updates. That's because manufacturers like Samsung need to take time and modify each new version of Android with their own extra software. It's not unusual to wait a year or longer for new version of Android on most Android phones. The Pixel is different. It's the only Android phone that's guaranteed to get new updates from Google as soon as they're available. That's huge. There's built-in customer service. Google The Pixel comes with an app that lets you chat with a customer support agent 24/7. It even lets you share your screen with them so they can guide you along and help troubleshoot your problems. There's a tool that makes it easy to switch from iPhone. Google Making the jump from iPhone to Android? The Pixel makes it easy. The Pixel comes with an adaptor so you can plug your old iPhone directly into the Pixel. A new transfer tool helps you bring over all your contacts, music, photos, and so on from the iPhone to the Pixel. You get unlimited online storage for your high-res photos. Darren Weaver The Pixel comes with free unlimited online storage for all your photos and videos in Google Photos. Every photo or video take will automatically go into Google Photos so you never have to worry about losing one again. There's no extra software from wireless carriers. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Most Android phones in the US come with extra apps from wireless carriers and the phone's manufacturer. Almost all of those apps are useless and do nothing other than bog down your phone with a bunch of junk. (Geeks call that 'crapware.') The Pixel doesn't have any crapware, just the apps from Google you really need. You don't have to deal with unnecessary software modifications from the phone maker. Flickr/Kārlis Dambrāns. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Most Android phone makers modify the operating system so that it looks nothing like the original version Google ships. This can cause a lot of problems, from clunky interfaces to slow software updates. The Google Pixel runs the clean version of Android, which is the best way to experience the OS. And you can only get it on the Pixel and a few Nexus phones.

