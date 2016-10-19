Google's new Pixel phone is the first that made me consider switching from iPhone

It finally happened.

After six years of professionally reviewing smartphones and almost nine years as an iPhone owner, I finally found an Android phone that’s so good I’m considering making the switch.

You can read my full review of the new Google Pixel for all the details, but it boils down to this: This is the first phone that fixes all the major problems I’ve had with Android such as fragmentation, inconsistent updates, and bloated software.

As an added bonus, the Pixel is the first phone with the excellent new Google Assistant. It makes Siri look stupid.

I only had two major complaints: 1.) The design is way too similar to the iPhone, which feels a bit dated after two years. 2.) The Pixel isn’t water resistant, which has becoming a major feature in premium phones.

But other than that, the phone is super good and definitely worth considering. I’m still not sure which way I’m going to go, but at the moment I’m leaning towards the Pixel.

The Pixel starts at US$649 unlocked, the same price as the iPhone 7. You can also buy it through Verizon.

