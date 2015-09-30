Google just unveiled new Android tablet called Pixel C

Lisa Eadicicco
Pixel C Google

Google just unveiled a new Android tablet called the Pixel C. It looks a lot like a Surface, but it runs on Android. It’s inspired by Google’s line of Chromebook Pixel devices.

The keyboard attaches to the back of the tablet securely, so you can use the device as a tablet while still keeping the keyboard nearby.

Developing…

NOW WATCH: This Excel trick will save you time and impress your boss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

android google sai-us