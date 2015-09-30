Google just unveiled new Android tablet called Pixel C

Google just unveiled a new Android tablet called the Pixel C. It looks a lot like a Surface, but it runs on Android. It’s inspired by Google’s line of Chromebook Pixel devices.

The keyboard attaches to the back of the tablet securely, so you can use the device as a tablet while still keeping the keyboard nearby.

Developing…

