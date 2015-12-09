People are saying that Google's new tablet computer isn't a good device

Google Google’s Pixel C tablet.

Google’s Pixel C tablet, which takes it name from the line of high-end Chromebook laptops, has just hit the shelves. The device retails for $499 (£399), has a 10.2-inch display, and runs Android.

The hardware is made by Google which is unusual as the company usually licenses its Android operating system to third-parties, such as Samsung or HTC, that then make the hardware.

Reviews of the device are not positive, however.

Walt Mossberg, a long-time and well-respected technology columnist, wrote in his review for The Verge that the Pixel C represents “an object lesson in what Google shouldn’t do if it pursues home-grown integration of hardware and software.” He calls the device “bulky and balky.”

Google has previously manufactured the Chromecast, a video streaming device, and Nexus Q, a media streaming device like the Apple TV. The Nexus line of Android devices are manufactured by third-parties, such as LG.

Devindra Hardawar writes in his review for Engadget that “the Pixel C, while an intriguing first effort at making a convertible, is simply tough to recommend.” He also says that the device “makes rookie mistakes.”

Dieter Bohn, the executive editor of The Verge, wrote in another review that “the future of tablet computing just isn’t here yet, on any platform. So I bought an iPad.”

