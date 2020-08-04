Google just announced 2 new 5G smartphones coming this year as Apple's first 5G iPhone launch could be right around the corner

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider Google’s Pixel 4a

Google is launching two new 5G smartphones this year: the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Apple is also expected to unveil its first 5G iPhone in the fall, although that device will likely be delayed by a couple of weeks.

The $US500 Pixel 4a 5G will also be one of the more affordable 5G phones when it launches, considering some models from Samsung, LG, and Motorola can cost around $US1,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google has two new 5G smartphones in its pipeline for this year, an announcement that comes just before Apple is widely expected to reveal its first 5G iPhone in the fall.

Google is launching the $US500 Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in the fall, the company said on Monday.

The Pixel 4a 5G, as its name implies, is a 5G-enabled version of Google’s new $US350 Pixel 4a smartphone, while the Pixel 5 is the company’s next major smartphone that will succeed the Pixel 4. Google announced its first 5G phones alongside the Pixel 4a, a low-cost version of the Pixel 4 launching later this month.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Google did not reveal any other details about the new phones. But the announcement serves as confirmation that the search giant intends to remain competitive with smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung by introducing 5G compatibility to its next-generation smartphone.

Apple is also widely expected to launch its first 5G iPhone models in the fall. The company typically announces its new iPhones in early-to-mid-September and then launches them a couple of weeks later.

This year, however, the company expects supply of its next iPhone to become available a few weeks later than usual, Luca Maestri, Apple’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said on the company’s recent fiscal third-quarter earnings call.

That lines up with previous reports about the iPhone’s launch, such as this one from Bloomberg in April, which said that some versions of the new iPhone could be delayed by a few weeks.

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G will also be one of the more affordable 5G smartphones when it launches later this year. Some 5G phones made by companies like Samsung, LG, and Motorola cost around $US1,000, although smartphone makers are starting to debut cheaper 5G models. OnePlus and TCL have both debuted 5G smartphones that start at 399 euros, although the companies have not said when such devices will be coming to the United States.

Apple is expected to price some versions of its next-generation iPhonebelow $US1,000, as Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives predicts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.