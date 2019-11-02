There are 6 key reasons you should buy Google's new Pixel 4 over the Samsung Galaxy S10

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google’sPixel 4 falls short on some expectations, but there are still a few things to consider if you’re also looking at the SamsungGalaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 is a great smartphone, but the Pixel 4 does a few things better.

Features like the Pixel 4’s camera, on-time Android updates, and a smooth 90Hz screen help make it a more appealing option than the Galaxy S10.

Not to mention that the Galaxy S10 was released about eight months ago, and we’re expecting a new Galaxy S device in just a few months.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More people own Samsung phones than any other brand in the world, and for good reason – they’re great smartphones.

But Google’s Pixel 4 does a few things better.

The list isn’t that long, and the Pixel 4 hasn’t lived up to its expectations, but there’s still a few key things to consider if you have the Pixel 4 and the Galaxy S10 on your shortlist.

Check it out:

The Pixel 4 isn’t as pretty, but its flat screen is more functional than the Galaxy S10’s curved screen edges, which make the screen feel narrower than it really is.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4 is less frustrating to unlock because Google’s radar-based facial recognition is faster and more accurate than Samsung’s ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The Pixel 4 gets Android updates the moment Google rolls them out, while Samsung Galaxy owners are usually left behind for months.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4’s camera takes better photos than the Galaxy S10’s, which can look overly processed at times.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You can get an idea of Samsung’s and Google’s overall approach towards smartphone cameras and how their photos look in this comparison between the Google Pixel 3 and the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 is already a little old: It was released eight months ago, and a new Galaxy “S” phone from Samsung is expected in February, just four months from now.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4’s 90Hz screen makes the phone feel faster than the Galaxy S10’s 60Hz screen.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

So the PIxel 4 trumps the Galaxy S10 in a few ways, but there is a flipside.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There are a few downsides to the Pixel 4 that could make the Galaxy S10 a better choice:

The Pixel 4’s battery life isn’t great.

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 25W charger that charges the S10 significantly faster than the 18W charger included with the Pixel 4.

The Galaxy S10’s camera might not be as good, but it’s still fine, and it offers an ultra-wide camera lens. The missing ultra-wide camera on the Pixel 4 has been a disappointment.

The Pixel 4 might be cheaper, but it doesn’t offer the best value for its price tag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.