There are 8 key reasons you should buy the $600 OnePlus 7T over Google's more expensive Pixel 4

- Just because a smartphone is made by a big company like Google doesn’t mean it’s the obvious choice.
- For the last few years, a smaller smartphone maker called OnePlus has been making phones that easily compete with the likes of Google, Apple, and Samsung.
- At the end of 2019, and for most of 2020, you’d be better off with the OnePlus 7T than the Pixel 4 if you value screen size, performance, design, camera versatility, battery life, and value itself.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
OnePlus makes premium smartphones that easily competes with some of the big names in the business like Apple, Samsung, and Google.
And yet, OnePlus phones cost a few hundreds less than the competition.
Take the $US600 OnePlus 7T, for example. It’s $US200 less than the Google Pixel 4, and it sports better specs, an extra camera, and a bigger screen.
You’d imagine the OnePlus 7T would come with some kind of compromise, but you’d be hard-pressed to fault it. It doesn’t have wireless charging, but you tell me if that’s worth an extra $US200.
Check out the eight reasons why you should buy the OnePlus 7T instead of the Pixel 4:
With its narrow bezels and water drop notch, the OnePlus 7T looks like a newer and more modern smartphone. It looks sleeker than the Pixel 4, overall.
The OnePlus 7T outperforms the Pixel 4 — and almost every Android smartphone, for that matter — while sporting a lower price tag. OnePlus phones have always felt faster than the competition, but this one also has a slightly faster chip than the Pixel 4, which makes the OnePlus 7T unbeatable in everyday performance.
The OnePlus 7T starts with 128 GB of storage for $US600. The Pixel 4 starts with 64 GB of storage for $US800.
The OnePlus 7T has better battery life, and it comes with a 30W charger that’s significantly faster than the 18W charger that comes with the Pixel 4.
The OnePlus 7T has a triple-lens camera system, including a regular camera, zoomed lens, and an ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 4 only has a regular camera and a zoomed lens. Google seriously missed the boat by not including the ultra-wide.
The Pixel 4’s radar-assisted facial recognition is pretty great, but the OnePlus 7T’s in-display fingerprint sensor in the fastest and most accurate among any smartphone unlocking method I’ve tried.
For those who prefer bigger screens, the $US600 OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL, which costs $US900, has a 6.3-inch screen.
Overall, the $US600 OnePlus 7T offers significantly better value than the Pixel 4 without much compromise. The only thing you’d be missing out on by going with the OnePlus 7T is wireless charging.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.