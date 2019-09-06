A new video leak supposedly reveals the design of Google's new Pixel 4 phone from every angle

Halo Mobile/Facebook

A video supposedly showing off Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone was posted to Facebook by a Malaysian tech store.

The video aligns with much of Google’s own Pixel 4 teases, including its large top “forehead” bezel and the camera system’s design.

The Pixel 4 will seemingly have a glass back, which isn’t something that Google revealed so far.

The video seems accurate, but it’s still a rumour, and doesn’t guarantee that what we’re seeing is the Pixel 4.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A video supposedly showing off Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 XL smartphone was posted to Facebook by Malaysian tech store Halo Mobile, as first spotted by tech leaks and rumours site Slashleaks.

The leak suggests Google ditched the gargantuan notch from the Pixel 3 XL, and replaced with a standard “forehead” bezel at the top.

The large top bezel aligns with Google’s own teasers, where the Pixel 4’s advanced radar-based “Soli” sensors will be mounted. Google said that its Soli radar sensors will be used for advanced facial recognition that will be more efficient and seamless than existing facial recognition sensors.

Google

For example, the Pixel 4 will detect that you’ll want to unlock the phone before you even pick it up, and it will be able to scan your face from various angles – so you don’t have to bring the phone up to your face to unlock the phone.

The Pixel 4’s Soli sensors will also be used for motion gestures, Google previously said. For now, Google has only revealed that you’ll be able to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls by waving your hand in front of the phone.

The bottom bezel is narrower, but the bezels don’t compare overall to recent phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro or Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones.

The video leak also shows the sides of the supposed Pixel 4. If the video leak is accurate, it can be surmised that Google may not have prioritised a slim design.

We’re also shown the back of the device, which appears to be an all-glass design. That’s a departure from Google’s previous and current Pixel designs, where the backs are a combination of metal and glass.

We get a glimpse of the Pixel 4’s camera system in the video, which seems identical to the teaser photos that Google tweeted in June.

Google

As expected, the video leak suggests that Google won’t be adding back a headphone jack to the Pixel 4. The company removed the headphone jack starting with the Pixel 2 that was released in 2017.

As legitimate and accurate as the video leak seems, it’s still a leak and doesn’t guarantee that what we’re seeing here is, indeed, the Pixel 4 XL.

Slashleaks was able to transfer Halo Mobile’s video to YouTube, which you can see below:

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4 in October, when the company typically announces new Pixel smartphones. Google didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for confirmation or clarification about the video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.