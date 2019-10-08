A new leak may have revealed the Pixel 4's pricing, and it looks like Google's new flagship phone won't be cheap

Google Google shared these images of the Pixel 4 in June.

New information posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass may have revealed the pricing of Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 4.

Blass posted Canadian launch prices for four different Pixel 4 devices – the 64GB Pixel 4 is the cheapest at CAD $US1,049.95 and Pixel 4 XL 128GB at CAD $US1,359.95.

Exchange rates and different pricing plans could alter the final cost of the phone depending on your country, but the pricing is similar to the Pixel 3’s launch prices.

Overall, the Pixel 4 is similar in price to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10, and cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro.

Google will officially unveil the Pixe 4 at an October 15 event.

Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 4, will compete at a similar price point as Apple’s iPhone 11, according to a new information posted by reliable gadgets leaker Evan Blass.

Google will formally unveil the Pixel 4 during an event on October 15, and the phone is expected to be released later in the month. Blass shared the Canadian launch prices for the Pixel 4 via Twitter, and they’re similar to the cost of the Pixel 3 when it launched last year.

The Pixel 4 will start at CAD $US1,049.95 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB model will cost CAD $US1,199.95. The larger Pixel 4 XL will cost CAD $US1,119.95 for 64GB of storage space, and CAD $US1,359.95 for 128Gb storage.

The final price will vary based on your country due to exchange rates and carrier pricing plans, but it’s clear that the Pixel 4 is meant to be a premium flagship device. Google launched the more affordable Pixel 3a in March for $US400, leading some people to think that the company’s next phone could be discounted as well.



Using the Canadian prices for comparison, Apple’s recently released iPhone 11 launched at CAD $US979 for the 64GB model and CAD $US1,049 for the 128GB model. The iPhone 11 Pro costs CAD $US1,519 for the 64GB model, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs CAD $US1,519 for the 64GB version. The Samsung Galaxy S10, which starts at 128GB of storage, costs CAD $US869.99 for the S10e, CAD $US1,259.99 for the S10, and CAD $US1,419.99 for the larger S10 Plus.

While there’s still about a week left before the Pixel 4 is officially introduced, the phone’s design and key features have already leaked. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4 will have a dual-lens rear camera, a new facial-recognition system, and motion controls using hand gestures.

Be sure to check out our full breakdown of the Pixel 4 leaks, rumours and confirmed details, and tune into our coverage of the Pixel 4 unveiling on October 15.

