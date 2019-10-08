A new leak may have revealed the Pixel 4's pricing, and it looks like Google's new flagship phone won't be cheap

- New information posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass may have revealed the pricing of Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 4.
- Blass posted Canadian launch prices for four different Pixel 4 devices – the 64GB Pixel 4 is the cheapest at CAD $US1,049.95 and Pixel 4 XL 128GB at CAD $US1,359.95.
- Exchange rates and different pricing plans could alter the final cost of the phone depending on your country, but the pricing is similar to the Pixel 3’s launch prices.
- Overall, the Pixel 4 is similar in price to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10, and cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro.
- Google will officially unveil the Pixe 4 at an October 15 event.
Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 4, will compete at a similar price point as Apple’s iPhone 11, according to a new information posted by reliable gadgets leaker Evan Blass.
Google will formally unveil the Pixel 4 during an event on October 15, and the phone is expected to be released later in the month. Blass shared the Canadian launch prices for the Pixel 4 via Twitter, and they’re similar to the cost of the Pixel 3 when it launched last year.
The Pixel 4 will start at CAD $US1,049.95 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB model will cost CAD $US1,199.95. The larger Pixel 4 XL will cost CAD $US1,119.95 for 64GB of storage space, and CAD $US1,359.95 for 128Gb storage.
The final price will vary based on your country due to exchange rates and carrier pricing plans, but it’s clear that the Pixel 4 is meant to be a premium flagship device. Google launched the more affordable Pixel 3a in March for $US400, leading some people to think that the company’s next phone could be discounted as well.
Using the Canadian prices for comparison, Apple’s recently released iPhone 11 launched at CAD $US979 for the 64GB model and CAD $US1,049 for the 128GB model. The iPhone 11 Pro costs CAD $US1,519 for the 64GB model, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs CAD $US1,519 for the 64GB version. The Samsung Galaxy S10, which starts at 128GB of storage, costs CAD $US869.99 for the S10e, CAD $US1,259.99 for the S10, and CAD $US1,419.99 for the larger S10 Plus.
While there’s still about a week left before the Pixel 4 is officially introduced, the phone’s design and key features have already leaked. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4 will have a dual-lens rear camera, a new facial-recognition system, and motion controls using hand gestures.
Be sure to check out our full breakdown of the Pixel 4 leaks, rumours and confirmed details, and tune into our coverage of the Pixel 4 unveiling on October 15.
