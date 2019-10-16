LIVE: Watch Google reveal the Pixel 4 during its biggest event of the year

Google/edits by Business Insider to reveal detail

Google will reveal the Pixel 4 during its annual hardware event in New York City starting at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

T he Pixel 4 is Google’s latest flagship phone, and lots of details about the device have leaked online during the last few months.

Google is also expected to offer updates for its Nest smart home products, and could unveil a new Pixelbook laptop.

This year’s Made by Google event is streaming live on YouTube and you can follow the feed below for the latest announcements.

Google will unveil its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 4, and several new products during its annual Made by Google event in New York City on Tuesday.

Google’s smartphones incorporate the latest improvements to the Android software, making the Pixel products a popular choice for Android enthusiasts.

The Pixel 4 is expected to compete with Apple’s newly released iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 released earlier this year.

Google is also expected to introduce new smart home devices under the Nest brand, and the company could announce an update to it’s Pixelbook laptop.

Made by Google 2019 will stream live on YouTube starting at 10 a.m ET, 7 a.m. PT, and you can follow our live blog below for the latest announcements:

10:27 a.m. ET — Google has announced the $US49 Nest Mini smart speaker, an update to the Google Home Mini.

Google Nest Mini comes in four colours, charcoal, chalk, coral, and sky (seen above). It also has a built-in wall mount on the bottom of the device.

10:24 A.M. ET — Google VP Rishi Chandra is discussing Google’s Nest smart home devices.

Google

10:23 ET —Google announced the $US649 Pixelbook Go, a new notebook using Chrome OS. The Pixel Book Go will have 12 hours of battery ilfe, while weighing just two pounds, and its 13 mm thick.

Google Pixelbook Go pre-orders are available now for in black. A pink colour will be released later.

10:15 ET — Ivy Ross, Google’s VP of Hardware Design, has taken the stage to discuss Google’s design philosophy.

Google

10:12 ET — The new Pixel Buds will be available in Spring 2020 for $US179, with the wireless charging case included

Google

10:10 a.m. — Google says the new Pixel Buds will have 5 hours of battery life, and 24 hours with its wireless charging case.

Google

10:07 a.m. — Google showed off its new Pixel Buds with a design narrative starring activist Baratunde Thurston and the Google engineering team.

Google

10:06 ET – Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform, has been confirmed for a November 19 launch date.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

10:02 a.m — Rick Osterloh, Google’s Senior Product VP, has taken the stage.

Google

9:52 a.m. ET — We’re seated front and centre, waiting for the Google team to take the stage.

Antonio Villa-Boas/Business Insider

9:25 a.m. ET — We’re a little over 30 minutes out from the start of the event — here’s the scene inside the lobby.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Good morning from The Shed, a “cultural centre” in New York City’s Hudson Yards development that’s the site of this year’s Made By Google event.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

