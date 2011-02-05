Take A Tour Of Google's Amazing Pittsburgh Offices

Photo: David Aschkenas/Strada LLC

After starting as a two person operation in Carnegie Mellon in 2006, Google now has 150 people in Pittsburgh.In order to accommodate its new employees, Google settled into the penthouse space in a 100 year-old Nabisco cookie factory building.



To make the space Googly, it hired local architecture firm Strada, which worked with Google to create a space that was intimate but with room to expand, says a Strada employee.

Strada passed along a few photos of the space, and we must say it looks very very nice. See for yourself.

