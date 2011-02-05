Take A Tour Of Google's Amazing Pittsburgh Offices

Photo: David Aschkenas/Strada LLC
After starting as a two person operation in Carnegie Mellon in 2006, Google now has 150 people in Pittsburgh.In order to accommodate its new employees, Google settled into the penthouse space in a 100 year-old Nabisco cookie factory building.
To make the space Googly, it hired local architecture firm Strada, which worked with Google to create a space that was intimate but with room to expand, says a Strada employee.
Strada passed along a few photos of the space, and we must say it looks very very nice. See for yourself.
It also includes auditoriums for speakers to give talks. Strada calls this space the peanut gallery.
