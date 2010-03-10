How To Use Google's New (Free) Photo-Editing Tool, Picnik

Last week, Google continued its frenzied buying spree by acquiring Picnik, a Flash-based site that lets you edit photos in the cloud, without even signing up for an account.Picnik had roughly 20 employees, and a few million monthly users. While there has been no word on the purchase price, this surely isn’t much of a risk for Google.

Picnik and Google are something of an odd match, however. Google already has a lean, free photo editor: Picasa. And Picnik had a much more natural buyer in Yahoo, which already used Picnik as the editor for its popular image hosting service, Flickr.

Now that they have it, it’s unclear exactly what Google is going to do with Picnik. The official announcement of the deal makes it clear that some big changes are in store, but doesn’t get in to the specifics. Will Google get rid of the freemium model, or at least make the pleas for cash less intrusive? Will Picnik and Picasa be combined in some way?

We can’t say. But we can show you exactly what Picnik does now.

[slide

permalink=”this-is-picniks-landing-page-picnik-is-entirely-flash-based-and-can-take-a-little-while-to-load-so-this-dummy-page-is-here-to-convince-you-to-wait-1″

title=”This is Picnik’s landing page. Picnik is entirely Flash-based, and can take a little while to load, so this dummy page is here to convince you to wait.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee57f8b9a8a7b390100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”picnik-will-make-cute-picnic-related-quips-while-you-wait-youll-see-a-lot-of-this-sort-of-thing-here-2″

title=”Picnik will make cute picnic-related quips while you wait. You’ll see a lot of this sort of thing here.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b96531c7f8b9a7e09140000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”here-is-the-real-home-screen-you-can-create-an-account-but-one-of-the-coolest-things-about-picnik-is-that-you-dont-have-to-click-upload-a-photo-and-get-right-to-it-3″

title=”Here is the real home screen. You can create an account, but one of the coolest things about Picnik is that you don’t have to. Click ‘upload a photo’ and get right to it.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee67f8b9aba7ad80300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”just-find-the-file-you-want-to-edit-on-your-hard-drive-4″

title=”Just find the file you want to edit on your hard drive…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b96596b7f8b9af30ceb0100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-and-youre-ready-to-go-5″

title=”… and you’re ready to go.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9659887f8b9a2b0da10000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-do-want-to-create-an-account-the-process-is-very-quick-6″

title=”If you do want to create an account, the process is very quick”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee67f8b9ab474290b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-cutesiness-is-everywhere-are-you-a-lad-or-a-lass-a-gal-or-a-guy-hopefully-google-can-do-something-about-this-7″

title=”The cutesiness is everywhere. Are you a lad or a lass? A gal or a guy? Hopefully Google can do something about this.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee67f8b9a5327390200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”picnik-is-most-useful-when-you-link-it-up-to-sites-where-your-pictures-are-stored-like-facebook-oddly-this-is-hidden-under-a-bunch-of-promotional-clutter-8″

title=”Picnik is most useful when you link it up to sites where your pictures are stored, like Facebook. Oddly, this is hidden under a bunch of promotional clutter.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee77f8b9a4827310200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”use-facebookconnect-to-give-picnik-access-to-your-photos-9″

title=”Use FacebookConnect to give Picnik access to your photos”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee77f8b9a5827920200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”youll-need-to-let-picnik-trigger-a-pop-up-to-connect-to-facebook-oddly-they-suggest-you-do-this-by-turning-off-pop-up-blocking-altogether-we-dont-recommend-that-10″

title=”You’ll need to let Picnik trigger a pop-up to connect to Facebook. Oddly, they suggest you do this by turning off pop-up blocking altogether. We don’t recommend that.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee87f8b9a407a810500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”once-youre-connected-to-facebook-youll-see-a-gallery-of-pictures-of-yourself-11″

title=”Once you’re connected to Facebook, you’ll see a gallery of pictures of yourself.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9664c17f8b9a4d23900000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-can-choose-to-look-at-any-of-of-the-photos-you-would-have-access-to-on-facebook-12″

title=”You can choose to look at any of of the photos you would have access to on Facebook”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9664cf7f8b9a002dc10000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”download-photos-share-them-or-get-right-to-editing-them-13″

title=”Download photos, share them, or get right to editing them.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9664de7f8b9a0a2d900000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”one-click-and-were-ready-to-edit-14″

title=”One click, and we’re ready to edit.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9665047f8b9acf13bd0500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”basic-clean-up-tools-like-sharpen-are-straightforward-and-easy-to-use-15″

title=”Basic clean-up tools like sharpen are straightforward and easy to use”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b96677b7f8b9a412cdd0900/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-can-post-your-photos-back-on-facebook-right-from-picnik-16″

title=”You can post your photos back on Facebook right from Picnik”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9667e17f8b9a5a23130400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”choose-a-caption-and-a-description-and-youre-all-set-17″

title=”Choose a caption and a description, and you’re all set.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b966a427f8b9a7c17c50600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”-or-you-can-download-the-edited-photo-to-your-computer-18″

title=”… Or you can download the edited photo to your computer”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee87f8b9abe741d0b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cropping-and-resizing-images-is-a-breeze-19″

title=”Cropping and resizing images is a breeze.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963eeb7f8b9af37a710300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”other-basic-tools-are-a-little-shakier-our-first-shot-at-removing-the-red-eye-here-was-terrifying-20″

title=”Other basic tools are a little shakier. Our first shot at removing the red eye here was terrifying.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963eea7f8b9a5827960200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”by-zooming-way-in-before-using-it-you-can-get-decent-results-from-the-red-eye-tool-still-not-as-natural-as-in-some-other-programs-but-not-terrible-21″

title=”By zooming way in before using it, you can get decent results from the red eye tool. Still not as natural as in some other programs, but not terrible.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963eeb7f8b9abe74210b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”there-is-an-ever-expanding-set-of-custom-tools-and-filters-22″

title=”There is an ever-expanding set of custom tools and filters”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee97f8b9a4827360200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”though-many-of-them-are-available-only-if-you-pay-up-for-the-premium-service-23″

title=”Though many of them are available only if you pay up for the premium service.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee97f8b9adc26f70300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”there-are-little-hooks-to-get-you-paying-all-over-the-place-in-picnik-thats-pretty-un-google-so-well-see-if-this-sticks-around-24″

title=”There are little hooks to get you paying all over the place in Picnik. That’s pretty un-Google, so we’ll see if this sticks around.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b963ee97f8b9a5927aa0200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-25″

title=”Don’t miss…”

content=”Meet Aardvark, Google’s Brand New $50 Million Question-And-Answer Toy >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b75ad240000000000c9b76d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

