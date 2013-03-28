STATUS SYMBOL: Only 8,000 People Will Get Google Glass For Now

Google has selected 8,000 regular people to try out Glass, effectively turning its computerized headset into the ultimate status symbol.



Last month, Google started accepting applications from everyday people to join its exclusive Glass Explorer Program and try out Glass. To get your hands on Glass, you had to tell Google what you would do if you had Glass.

Google hasn’t said how many people applied to try Glass. But Google took applications on Google+, its social network, and Twitter. Applicants had to mark their proposals with the hashtag “#ifihadglass,” making it easy to calculate.

There were more than 145,000 mentions of #ifihadglass on Twitter and Google+, according to Nicky Budd-Thanos, a marketing communications specialist at social media analysis and intelligence company NetBase.

Out of all those applicants, Google only selected 8,000 people.

Over the next few days, Google will be notifying all of the lucky “winners” that they’re eligible to purchase Glass for $1,500.

