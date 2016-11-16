Google's new app which scans your old pics also comes with a great YouTube

On Tuesday, Google launched a new app called Photoscan that lets you easily digitize your old family photos and store them in the Google Photos app.

Google Photos uses artificial intelligence to take your photos to the next level. For instance, one person on Reddit, after seeing this video shared this story:

“On my kid’s 3rd birthday, Google Photos presented me with a short video titled ‘they grow up so fast’ compiled of photos and video clips from her entire life, from birth until the day before, highlighting birthdays and whatnot. It just knows those pictures are birthday pictures, and it knows these pictures are all the same baby, from a newborn all the way to a 3 year old. It is amazing.”

The Photos app is cool, and the PhotoScan app seems useful.

But the video explaining the app is one of the best we’ve seen. If you are in need of a bit of a laugh (and these days, who isn’t?), do yourself a favour and spend 1:45 watching it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Elon Musk just unveiled something that could revolutionise how you power your home



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.