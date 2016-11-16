Google is launching an app to help you scan in all your childhood photos

Google is launching a new app to help make it easier to scan and digitize your printed photos.

On Tuesday, Google will launch PhotoScan, a standalone app that allows you to scan in print photos in a matter of seconds. The app will be available on both iOS and Android, although will only be available on Android at launch.

Here’s how PhotoScan works:

Hold your phone level with the photo you want to scan. It can either be a loose, printed photo or a photo in a frame Fit the photo entirely inside the frame and hit the shutter button Four white dots will then appear over the photo. Move your phone around to line up with the dots until they turn blue (this helps you get rid of glare on your photo) The app will crop and rotate your photo, then let you add it to your Google Photos library or your photo library on your phone.

This is the app in action:

Updates to Google Photos

Google is also launching new features to Google Photos, including new editing tools. The app will now feature 12 new filters — Google calls them “looks” — and improved auto-enhancement tools that use machine learning to edit your photos for you.

Here’s what else is coming to the app:

More editing tools. The new options make the app more like VSCO or a “lite” version of Adobe Lightroom. You can now adjust the black and white tones in you photos, adjust for skin tones, alter the structure and clarity of the photos, and use a feature Google calls “Deep Blue,” which lets you over-saturate the blues in your photos, like the sky or water.

The new options make the app more like VSCO or a “lite” version of Adobe Lightroom. You can now adjust the black and white tones in you photos, adjust for skin tones, alter the structure and clarity of the photos, and use a feature Google calls “Deep Blue,” which lets you over-saturate the blues in your photos, like the sky or water. Better, more streamlined photo sharing. You can now share multiple photos with friends and family through the Photos app. You can also opt to send a link to the photos by text or email.

You can now share multiple photos with friends and family through the Photos app. You can also opt to send a link to the photos by text or email. New movie themes. Google is adding more themes to the movies it automatically generates using your photos and video. Starting Tuesday, new parents will be shown a “Lullaby” video, which is a compilation of photos of their infant sleeping set to music. There will also be holiday-themed, pet-themed, and nature-themed videos added in the coming months.

